Jun. 04, 2013 3:01 PM ETBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
Simon Property Group SPG) investors can move ahead with a suit accusing the board of improperly increasing CEO David Simon's compensation, rules a judge. At issue is the 2011 pay package which included a retention award of $120M. Given the board's previous statements of pay being tied to performance, the challenge is "hard for anyone to argue with," wrote the judge.