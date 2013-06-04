Simon Property Group SPG) investors can move ahead with a suit accusing the board of improperly...

Jun. 04, 2013 3:01 PM ETBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
Simon Property Group SPG) investors can move ahead with a suit accusing the board of improperly increasing CEO David Simon's compensation, rules a judge. At issue is the 2011 pay package which included a retention award of $120M. Given the board's previous statements of pay being tied to performance, the challenge is "hard for anyone to argue with," wrote the judge.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.