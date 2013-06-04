Sprint's (S +1% ) board is thinking of delaying the company's June 12 shareholder vote on the SoftBank (SFTBF.PK) deal to give Dish (DISH +0.3% ) more time to strengthen its rival offer, Bloomberg reports. Though Sprint has appeared cool to Dish's overtures, a Dish spokesman states his company is still negotiating with Sprint. One source claims Dish, which recently raised $2.6B in debt, has lined up $9.3B in financing for its Sprint bid. Clearwire (CLWR -2.6% ) has sold off to $4.31 today, below Dish's $4.40/share offer price, as investors weigh Sprint's legal assertions. (previous)