Jun. 05, 2013 7:56 AM ETWells Fargo & Company (WFC)MORT, REM, WFC, BAC, JPMBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor11 Comments
More on Mortgage applications: The refinance index dove 15% to its lowest level since November 2011 as the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage jumped 17 bps to 4.07%, the highest in more than a year. The index is now off about 40% in a month. Mortgage REITs (MORT,, REM) certainly face a few issues at the moment, but prepayment risk is no longer one of them. Struggling enough finding growth, the refinancing cash cow benefitting the big banks (WFC, BAC, JPM, C isn't producing at the moment.
