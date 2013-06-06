The read-through from J.M Smucker's (NYSE:SJM) FQ4 report for coffee sellers (SBUX, DNKN, GMCR,...
Jun. 06, 2013
The read-through from J.M Smucker's (NYSE:SJM) FQ4 report for coffee sellers (SBUX, DNKN, GMCR, KRFT) is interesting. By all appearances, the company fought hard to protect its market share by dropping prices on bagged coffee - but sales still fell off in the U.S. for its major brands by 1.2%, indicating one of the other big players picked up some share. In a nice bit of timing, lower green coffee costs helped the company improve profitability in the category - a trend that bodes well for Q2 numbers across the sector.