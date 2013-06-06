The read-through from J.M Smucker's (NYSE:SJM) FQ4 report for coffee sellers (SBUX, DNKN, GMCR,...

The read-through from J.M Smucker's (NYSE:SJM) FQ4 report for coffee sellers (SBUX, DNKN, GMCR, KRFT) is interesting. By all appearances, the company fought hard to protect its market share by dropping prices on bagged coffee - but sales still fell off in the U.S. for its major brands by 1.2%, indicating one of the other big players picked up some share. In a nice bit of timing, lower green coffee costs helped the company improve profitability in the category - a trend that bodes well for Q2 numbers across the sector. 
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.