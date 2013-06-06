More on Apple: Bloomberg reports the company is teaming up with top phone distributor BrightStar to create an iPhone trade-in program; the program will only be available via Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) retail outlets. Such a move could both help Apple boost iPhone upgrade rates and profit from a burgeoning refurbished phone market. TechCrunch observes Apple offered a trade-in program last year ahead of the iPhone 5 launch, in partnership with private PowerON. However, that tie-up didn't leverage Apple Stores.