Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY) puts its creative marketing account out for bid in an indication it may move...

Jun. 06, 2013 3:29 PM ETVolvo AB ADR B (VOLVY)VOLVYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY) puts its creative marketing account out for bid in an indication it may move in a different direction with its brand. Despite surging demand for automobiles in the U.S., Volvo has been a disappointment. Last year, the automaker posted a minor 1% gain for U.S. sales - while so far this year sales are down 6%.
