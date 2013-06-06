Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY) puts its creative marketing account out for bid in an indication it may move...
Jun. 06, 2013 3:29 PM ETVolvo AB ADR B (VOLVY)VOLVYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY) puts its creative marketing account out for bid in an indication it may move in a different direction with its brand. Despite surging demand for automobiles in the U.S., Volvo has been a disappointment. Last year, the automaker posted a minor 1% gain for U.S. sales - while so far this year sales are down 6%.