Jun. 07, 2013 10:26 AM ETARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR)ARR, MORT, NLY, AGNC, CYS, WMC, IVR, REMBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
"I would not overestimate retail investors' knowledge of how this business works," says Armour Residential (NYSE:ARR) co-CEO Scott Ulm. Income players love mREITs (NYSEARCA:MORT), but when rates rise, losses come quick. "We believe mREITs are not appropriate for most individual investors," writes Edward Jones' Kate Warne as the brokerage warns its 12K advisors to steer clients clear. Ulm remains hopeful: "As bonds become cheaper, reinvestment becomes more profitable." With rates up today, the sector is lower again: Annaly (NLY -0.8%), American Capital (AGNC -2%), CYS (CYS -1.1%), Western Asset (WMC -0.6%), Invesco (IVR -0.6%), Hatteras (HTS -0.8%).