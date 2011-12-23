The WSJ shines a light on Capital One's (NYSE:COF) debt-collection practices, saying the bank...

The WSJ shines a light on Capital One's (NYSE:COF) debt-collection practices, saying the bank has been accused of pursuing 15,500 "erroneous claims"  to  recover discharged loans. COF disputes the figure and denies one bankruptcy judge's suspicion that the bank makes "conscious, malevolent" efforts to try to collect such debt.
