Teck Resources (TCK -2.6%) is downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Raymond James as...
Jun. 07, 2013 12:53 PM ETTeck Resources Limited (TECK)TECKBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
Teck Resources (TCK -2.6%) is downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Raymond James as the firm cuts its met coal price forecasts. “The upside to near-term coal spot prices appears to be capped, due to slower demand growth globally, recent downward revisions to Chinese consensus GDP estimates, and increasing production and improving costs in Australia," RJ says.