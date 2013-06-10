Facing $31M in interest payments in August and the maturity of almost $52M in convertible debt a month later, Exide Technologies (XIDE) has filed for bankruptcy protection with liabilities of $1.14B and assets of over $1.89B. It's the lead-acid battery company's second filing in 11 years. Exide cited rising costs, Europe's slowdown and intense competition as reasons for its current problems. Exide has obtained a $500M bankruptcy loan from JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM). (PR)