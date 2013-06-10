Echo Therapeutics (OTC:ECTE -16%) trades lower this morning, coming off Friday's first day of...

Jun. 10, 2013 10:27 AM ETEcho Therapeutics, Inc. (ECTE)ECTEBy: David Yelle, SA News Editor
Echo Therapeutics (OTC:ECTE -16%) trades lower this morning, coming off Friday's first day of trading following a 1-for-10 reverse split. Although there's no stand-alone driver for today's decline, the company did announce that it's submitted a pre-submission package to the FDA for using its Symphony CGM System in the hospital critical care environment. Additionally, the company has also requested a meeting with the agency to develop a clinical and regulatory plan to support the approval of the system.
