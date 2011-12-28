Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) finished last in a survey conducted by research firm ForSee...
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) finished last in a survey conducted by research firm ForSee regarding customer satisfaction among online shoppers during the holiday season. Gap (NYSE:GPS) had the second-lowest score, while Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) posted the largest Y/Y decline. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) topped the leaderboard with a score of 88/100, up slightly from last year's 86/100.