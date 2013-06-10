BP says active cleanup operations are ending in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida after a...

Jun. 10, 2013 6:11 PM ETBP p.l.c. (BP)BPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
BP says active cleanup operations are ending in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida after a three-year effort to repair the Gulf of Mexico shoreline after the 2010 oil spill. BP says it has spent more than $14B and 70M personnel hours on response and cleanup activities, and the Gulf is returning to the condition it would have been in if the accident hadn't happened.
