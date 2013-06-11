Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) has followed up on the ExactTarget deal by acquiring EdgeSpring, a startup...
Jun. 11, 2013 9:39 AM ETsalesforce.com, inc. (CRM)CRMBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor3 Comments
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) has followed up on the ExactTarget deal by acquiring EdgeSpring, a startup that's fresh off releasing a business intelligence/analytics software platform that can handle both structured and unstructured data. The deal, which likely cost a lot less than the $2.5B paid for ExactTarget, could bolster Salesforce's Data.com unit, and makes sense in light of SAP and Oracle's efforts to merge analytics with CRM software.