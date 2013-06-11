Market recap: Stocks gyrated and then finished sharply lower after global financial markets were...
Jun. 11, 2013 4:10 PM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Market recap: Stocks gyrated and then finished sharply lower after global financial markets were hit overnight on fears the world's central banks would soon move to cut back on easy money policies. All key S&P sectors fell, led by banks and energy. U.S. Treasurys rebounded after yields on the 10-year note hit a 14-month high, but a weak auction added to market choppiness. The dollar fell more than 3% vs. the yen.