Fertilizer companies end the year deep in the red, reversing last winter's big gains made amidst QE2, booming grain prices, and seemingly insatiable foreign demand. Cargill's unloading of its stake in Mosaic in January for $24.3B did indeed ring a bell for the sector. YTD: MOS -34% , POT -20% , AGU -27% . Introduced in May, the fertilizer ETF: SOIL -20% .