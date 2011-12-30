As natural gas prices dip below $3/MMBtu for the first time since 2009, the profits of producers...

Dec. 30, 2011 3:06 PM ETEXCO Resources, Inc. (XCO)XCO, KWKBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
As natural gas prices dip below $3/MMBtu for the first time since 2009, the profits of producers are getting squeezed, raising the need for wells to be shut, staff to be cut, or mergers to be sought out in the New Year. EXCO (NYSE:XCO) and Quicksilver (NYSE:KWK) are both off about 50% in a matter of months, far worse than better-hedged and more deep-pocketed peers in the group. (XCO yesterday)
