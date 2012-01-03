Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) suffered a rare "loss" vs. the S&P 500 in 2011, slipping...

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) suffered a rare "loss" vs. the S&P 500 in 2011, slipping 4.7% while the index ended the year unchanged. Still, since 1990, Berkshire has gained about 17-fold while the S&P has nearly quadrupled, highlighting the tough task new investment manager Ted Weschler may face should he succeed Warren Buffett.
