More on Five Below's (NASDAQ:FIVE) Q1: The company opens 14 new stores during the period and...
Jun. 12, 2013 4:18 PM ETFive Below, Inc. (FIVE)FIVEBy: Colin Lokey, SA News Editor
More on Five Below's (NASDAQ:FIVE) Q1: The company opens 14 new stores during the period and comps growth comes in at 4.2%. CEO Thomas Vellios notes that the results "came in ahead of original guidance." Trends improved during the second half of the quarter as consumer "headwinds abated." Outlook: FIVE sees Q2 adjusted EPS, revenue, and comps growth of $0.08-0.09, $112-114M, and 4-5% respectively. For the full year, management expects $0.65-0.68/share on revenue of $524-529M. Shares +6.9% AH. (PR)