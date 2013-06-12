The United Mine Workers says Patriot Coal (OTCQB:PCXCQ) broke off negotiations on labor and...

Jun. 12, 2013 4:58 PM ETPatriot Coal Corp. (PCXCQ)PCXCQBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
The United Mine Workers says Patriot Coal (OTCQB:PCXCQ) broke off negotiations on labor and retiree contracts, leaving open the possibility of a strike. Union officials say concessions approved by a bankruptcy judge last month require too great a sacrifice from their members, and members will be asked to vote on the new terms later this month.
