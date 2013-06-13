And you thought Japan was bad. Philippine shares (EPHE -3.36% premarket) plunge nearly 7% in...

Jun. 13, 2013 8:46 AM ETEPHE, THD, EWM, EIDO, IDX, VNM, EWS, EWSSBy: Colin Lokey, SA News Editor1 Comment
And you thought Japan was bad. Philippine shares (EPHE -3.36% premarket) plunge nearly 7% in Manila to their lowest levels since January. The PSEi is now off a ghastly 17.4% since May 15. Elsewhere, Thai shares (THD) drop another 2%, bringing losses since Monday to 7.7%. The rest of the region fares little better with Malaysian (EWM), Indonesian (EIDO, IDX), and Vietnamese (VNM) shares down 1.82%, 1.92%, and 0.61% respectively. The Straits Times (EWS, EWSS) sheds 0.72%. For the bright side, we go to SET president Charamporn Jotikasthira: Forward P/E multiples are very "attractive."
