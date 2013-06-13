Execs with Southwest Airlines (LUV +0.8%) presented at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and...
Jun. 13, 2013 3:02 PM ETSouthwest Airlines Co. (LUV)LUVBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
Execs with Southwest Airlines (LUV +0.8%) presented at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Basic Materials Conference where they gave some clues on where they see demand heading. June ticket sales look "good" but later this summer higher taxes and automatic spending cuts could take a toll. Management also noted all strategic initiatives are on track, but most benefits (including AirTran integration) will be second-half events. (webcast)