Jan. 05, 2012 8:32 AM ETBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
The EFSF prices its €3B 3-year bond offering at 40 bps over the midswap rate, a sharp jump from its initial offering 12 months ago at just 6 bps. Thus far, the fund has received €4B in orders. "Bottom line, this morning's maturity is short enough to ensure that the issue gets done ... but it needs a cover of 2-3 times (at least €6B) for a proper gloss," says an analyst.