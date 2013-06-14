Pres. Obama gives his support to a plan to allow large chunks of government-owned spectrum good for mobile (1700 and 1800 MHz. bands) and Wi-Fi (5 GHz. bands) use to be shared by federal agencies and U.S. carriers. The feds would get priority, but carriers could use the spectrum at other times. The NTIA has been given 6 months to come up with tests to guarantee feasibility. Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), which is hungry for more Wi-Fi spectrum, is applauding the move, but mobile carriers (VZ, T, S) haven't been crazy about the idea, arguing the logistics will be tough. Could they also be worried about the spectrum enabling competition? (fact sheet - .pdf)