Jun. 17, 2013 3:59 AM ETInvesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust ETF (FXY)YCL, YCSBy: Yigal Grayeff, SA News Editor
Asian shares rise ahead of the FOMC's latest meeting this week, with tepid economic data in the U.S. on Friday perhaps convincing investors that the Fed won't announce an early change to its $85B-a-month bond-buying program. Japanese stocks increase sharply for a second consecutive session, boosted by bargain-hunting following the recent sell-off and the weakening yen. Japan +2.7%, Hong Kong +1.1%, China -0.3%, India +0.4%. Dollar-yen (NYSEARCA:FXY) +0.8% at $95.02.