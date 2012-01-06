Barnes & Noble (BKS +0.1%) gives back today's gains after CEO William Lynch makes an...
Barnes & Noble (BKS +0.1%) gives back today's gains after CEO William Lynch makes an anticipated CNBC appearance. During the talk, Lynch tried to assuage fears the planned Nook spinoff will impact the use of B&N stores to promote Nook devices, and attempts to explain the weaker-than-expected performance of the Nook Simple Touch, which faces tough competition from the Kindle Touch. (more)