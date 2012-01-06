Barnes & Noble (BKS +0.1%) gives back today's gains after CEO William Lynch makes an...

Jan. 06, 2012 1:12 PM ETBarnes & Noble, Inc. (BKS)BKSBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
Barnes & Noble (BKS +0.1%) gives back today's gains after CEO William Lynch makes an anticipated CNBC appearance. During the talk, Lynch tried to assuage fears the planned Nook spinoff will impact the use of B&N stores to promote Nook devices, and attempts to explain the weaker-than-expected performance of the Nook Simple Touch, which faces tough competition from the Kindle Touch. (more)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.