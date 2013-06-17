Tesoro Logistics (TLLP +1.1% ) agrees to sell its light petroleum products terminal in Idaho to settle the FTC's conditions for acquiring Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) Northwest Products pipeline and terminal assets. The FTC had said the acquisition would give TLLP ownership of two of the three full service light petroleum terminals in Boise, significantly reducing competition for local terminal services. Tesoro (TSO) also +1.1% .