Jun. 18, 2013 8:55 AM ETUnited Technologies Corporation (UTX)ACG, UTXBy: Yigal Grayeff, SA News Editor
Paris Air Show: Pratt & Whitney is having a good week, with LATAM Airlines choosing the company's geared turbofan engines to power 42 Airbus A320 aircraft in a deal worth $1.4B (PR). The booking adds to orders for 730 engines that P&W will receive for its geared turbo fan engine after it was picked for Embraer's next-generation E-Jet. P&W has also received a booking to power 12 A320s from Aviation Capital Group (NYSE:ACG) (PR). The United Tech (NYSE:UTX) unit expects revenue to double to over $24B by 2020 from $12.2B in 2010.
