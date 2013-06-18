Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) thinks sales of soccer-related products will rise to €2B ($2.7B) next...
Jun. 18, 2013 9:16 AM ETadidas AG (ADDYY)ADDYY, NKE, DKSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) thinks sales of soccer-related products will rise to €2B ($2.7B) next year as the World Cup in Brazil drives demand. Nike (NYSE:NKE) also is betting heavily on the global event - including a sponsorship of the popular national team from the host country. Sales of soccer apparel/gear is expected to be high enough in 2014 to also move the needle for Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS).