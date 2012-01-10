More on WebMD's (NASDAQ:WBMD) warning: The company says a special committee of directors formed...
Jan. 10, 2012
More on WebMD's (NASDAQ:WBMD) warning: The company says a special committee of directors formed to explore a sale has "terminated ... discussions with potential acquirers and its process to review a potential sale." WebMD's high-profile shareholders, who stand to take a big hit today, might respond with an activist push to restart talks.