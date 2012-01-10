More on WebMD's (NASDAQ:WBMD) warning: The company says a special committee of directors formed...

Jan. 10, 2012 9:23 AM ETWebMD Health Corp (WBMD)WBMDBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
More on WebMD's (NASDAQ:WBMD) warning: The company says a special committee of directors formed to explore a sale has "terminated ... discussions with potential acquirers and its process to review a potential sale." WebMD's high-profile shareholders, who stand to take a big hit today, might respond with an activist push to restart talks.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.