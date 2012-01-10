Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM +1.2%), which manufactures chips for many leading chip developers,...
Jan. 10, 2012 9:58 AM ETTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)TSM, AMD, NVDABy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM +1.2%), which manufactures chips for many leading chip developers, isn't getting hurt by the publishing of its December sales report, even though the report notes sales fell 13.2% M/M and 9.4% Y/Y - one more sign of the industry's huge inventory correction. Nomura (Buy) believes sales to the graphics (AMD and NVDA are clients), hard drive, and TV markets were particularly weak.