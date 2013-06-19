Is it a one-month wonder or is trading activity materially picking up at the retail brokerages?...
Jun. 19, 2013 8:20 AM ETE*TRADE Financial, LLC (ETFC)ETFCBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
Is it a one-month wonder or is trading activity materially picking up at the retail brokerages? E*TRADE (NASDAQ:ETFC) reports a 15% monthly and 11% yearly increase in Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) in May, a big change from recent reports which have seen annual declines. An update on the loan portfolio finds delinquencies off 14% in the two months ending on May 31. (PR)