Linn Energy (LINE) and LinnCo (LNCO) are upgraded to Outperform at Howard Weil, which believes the Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) merger could be a great catalyst, providing improved organic targets and an oilier profile. While LINN's primary focus is closing the BRY deal, H2 could prove exciting with an improved organic growth program and the potential for additional large acquisitions. LINE +1.6% premarket.