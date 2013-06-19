Shares of Jos. A Bank Clothiers (NASDAQ:JOSB) could see some action with rival Men's Wearhouse...

Jun. 19, 2013 9:19 AM ETJos. A. Bank Clothiers, Inc. (JOSB)JOSB, TLRDBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
Shares of Jos. A Bank Clothiers (NASDAQ:JOSB) could see some action with rival Men's Wearhouse (MW) taking the dramatic step of firing its founder. SA contributor Money Investor already made the case that Jos. A Bank looks undervalued compared to Men's Wearhouse and could attract a buyer due to its strong fundamentals. Premarket: MW -7.1% premarket, JOSB inactive.
