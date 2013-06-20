Exxon Mobil (XOM -1.2%) reportedly is shutting the crude distillation unit at the 150K bbl/day...

Jun. 20, 2013 2:19 PM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)XOMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Exxon Mobil (XOM -1.2%) reportedly is shutting the crude distillation unit at the 150K bbl/day Torrance, Calif., refinery for a week or two of unplanned maintenance related to a metallurgical issue. The rest of the units at the plant will operate at about half of normal rates while the unit is out of commission. Torrance makes nearly 10% of California’s gasoline and provides jet fuel to L.A. International Airport by pipeline.
