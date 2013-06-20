Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) is set to acquire its first power plant in Western Europe, striking a...
Jun. 20, 2013 3:47 PM ETPublic Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OGZPY)OGZPY, ENLAYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) is set to acquire its first power plant in Western Europe, striking a provisional agreement with Italy's Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY) to buy the 405 MW Marcinelle power plant in Belgium, valued by Enel at ~$265M. The deal fulfills Gazprom's long-held ambition to deepen its presence in its largest market even as it turns its focus to supplying energy-hungry Asian consumers.