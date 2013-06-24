Solazyme (SZYM -17.8%) sinks following news it will dissolve its joint venture with Roquette...
Jun. 24, 2013 12:37 PM ETTerraVia Holdings, Inc. (TVIAQ)TVIAQBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
Solazyme (SZYM -17.8%) sinks following news it will dissolve its joint venture with Roquette Frères after failing to agree on a commercial strategy and timeline for the manufacturing and marketing of the venture's products. SZYM says it will accelerate commercialization of its own suite of microalgal food ingredients. At least two firms say today's selloff on the news is an overreaction.