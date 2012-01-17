More on Cree's FQ2 report: The company expects FQ3 revenue of $290M-$310M and EPS of...
More on Cree's FQ2 report: The company expects FQ3 revenue of $290M-$310M and EPS of $0.18-$0.25, below a consensus of $321.4M and $0.30. Its gross margin was 35.3%, down 210 bps Q/Q and 1240 bps Y/Y. SG&A expenses rose 47% Y/Y (boosted by the Rund acquisition), far outpacing revenue growth of 18%. CREE -4.9% AH. Also lower: AIXG -0.9%. VECO -2.2%. (PR)