Jan. 17, 2012 4:22 PM ETWolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF)WOLF, AIXXF, VECOBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor2 Comments
More on Cree's FQ2 report: The company expects FQ3 revenue of $290M-$310M and EPS of $0.18-$0.25, below a consensus of $321.4M and $0.30. Its gross margin was 35.3%, down 210 bps Q/Q and 1240 bps Y/Y. SG&A expenses rose 47% Y/Y (boosted by the Rund acquisition), far outpacing revenue growth of 18%. CREE -4.9% AH. Also lower: AIXG -0.9%. VECO -2.2%. (PR)
