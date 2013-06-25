Closing arguments in the case of J.C. Penney (JCP +2.7%) and Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia...

Jun. 25, 2013 9:51 AM ETCPPRQ, SQBGQ, MBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
Closing arguments in the case of J.C. Penney (JCP +2.7%) and Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia (MSO +1.3%) vs. Macy's (M +1.1%) will be heard on August 1 with a judge's verdict expected to be announced shortly afterward. The battle between the retailers has been on a pause with J.C. Penney temporarily allowed to sell Martha Stewart home goods under its own brand name. Come August, everything could change.
