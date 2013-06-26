A major problem with the collection of economic statistics in China, says Caixin Online, is that...
A major problem with the collection of economic statistics in China, says Caixin Online, is that the career prospects of local officials are closely tied to their regions' economic performance, thereby providing a strong motivation to falsify the data. One solution would be to ensure that "statistics bureaus can work independently" and so "minimize the intervention of local officials."