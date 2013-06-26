A major problem with the collection of economic statistics in China, says Caixin Online, is that...

Jun. 26, 2013 3:29 AM ETBy: Yigal Grayeff, SA News Editor1 Comment
A major problem with the collection of economic statistics in China, says Caixin Online, is that the career prospects of local officials are closely tied to their regions' economic performance, thereby providing a strong motivation to falsify the data. One solution would be to ensure that "statistics bureaus can work independently" and so "minimize the intervention of local officials."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.