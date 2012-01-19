Priceline (PCLN) kills off William Shatner's Negotiator character in a new 30-second TV spot set...
Jan. 19, 2012 5:49 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
Priceline (PCLN) kills off William Shatner's Negotiator character in a new 30-second TV spot set to begin airing Monday. "Save yourselves - some money," he says as he and a bus of panicked vacationers tumble off a bridge. After Shatner's 14-year run as Priceline's pitchman, the company says an advertising change is needed as it shifts from a name-your-price model to a fixed-price approach.