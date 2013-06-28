Sanofi (SNY +0.2%) gets some good news in the form of a positive CHMP opinion for Genzyme's MS...
Jun. 28, 2013 9:45 AM ETSanofi (SNY)SNY, BIIBBy: Colin Lokey, SA News Editor1 Comment
Sanofi (SNY +0.2%) gets some good news in the form of a positive CHMP opinion for Genzyme's MS treatment alemtuzumab. In addition, the committee is also positive on a new active substance designation for teriflunomide. Wells Fargo's Brian Abrahams believes the teriflunomide news bodes well for Biogen (BIIB +5.8%) as it "illustrates CHMP/EMA is open to a sponsor's arguments that a new drug should merit some regulatory exclusivity."