Sanofi (SNY +0.2%) gets some good news in the form of a positive CHMP opinion for Genzyme's MS...

Jun. 28, 2013 9:45 AM ETSanofi (SNY)SNY, BIIBBy: Colin Lokey, SA News Editor1 Comment
Sanofi (SNY +0.2%) gets some good news in the form of a positive CHMP opinion for Genzyme's MS treatment alemtuzumab. In addition, the committee is also positive on a new active substance designation for teriflunomide. Wells Fargo's Brian Abrahams believes the teriflunomide news bodes well for Biogen (BIIB +5.8%) as it "illustrates CHMP/EMA is open to a sponsor's arguments that a new drug should merit some regulatory exclusivity."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.