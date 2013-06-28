Jefferies initiates coverage on a number of specialty mortgage servicers, starting Ocwen (OCN...

Jun. 28, 2013 11:23 AM ETOcwen Financial Corporation (OCN)OCN, DHCP, NSMBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
Jefferies initiates coverage on a number of specialty mortgage servicers, starting Ocwen (OCN -1.6%) and Walter (WAC +1.3%) at Buy and Nationstar (NSM -0.7%) at Hold. Ocwen is noted for its cost advantage vs. peers, and Walter as less dependent on origination revenues than competitors. Caution on Nationstar is warranted because of its dependence on originations.
