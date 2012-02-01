In spite of its Q4 beat and solid guidance, Auriga is downgrading Broadcom (BRCM +5.2%) to Hold,...

Feb. 01, 2012 9:47 AM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO)AVGO, NETL-OLDBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
In spite of its Q4 beat and solid guidance, Auriga is downgrading Broadcom (BRCM +5.2%) to Hold, arguing it sees long-term challenges in its mobile chip division, and risks related to the NetLogic (NASDAQ:NETL) deal. But Needham (Buy) is impressed with the growth potential of the mobile business, which is a major Apple supplier, and also expects the adoption of HD video and 10-gig Ethernet to drive future growth. (transcript)
