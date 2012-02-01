While the "death cross" is so unreliable as a sell indicator it's a wonder how it got its name,...

Feb. 01, 2012 10:11 AM ETBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor2 Comments
While the "death cross" is so unreliable as a sell indicator it's a wonder how it got its name, the "golden cross" (which occurred yesterday) has proven its mettle as a signal of continued gains. It's not just ancient history - since 2003, golden cross sightings have foretold an average 10.2% gain in the S&P 500 over the next 12 months.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.