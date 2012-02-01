While the "death cross" is so unreliable as a sell indicator it's a wonder how it got its name,...
Feb. 01, 2012 10:11 AM ETBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor2 Comments
While the "death cross" is so unreliable as a sell indicator it's a wonder how it got its name, the "golden cross" (which occurred yesterday) has proven its mettle as a signal of continued gains. It's not just ancient history - since 2003, golden cross sightings have foretold an average 10.2% gain in the S&P 500 over the next 12 months.