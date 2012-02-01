Savient Pharmaceuticals (SVNT -12.6%) shares plunge after Dendreon (DNDN +4.6%) swipes its CEO,...
Feb. 01, 2012 10:48 AM ETSavient Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SVNTQ)SVNTQ, DNDNBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
Savient Pharmaceuticals (SVNT -12.6%) shares plunge after Dendreon (DNDN +4.6%) swipes its CEO, as John Johnson will take the helm at DNDN on June 30 after only one year at SVNT. Deutsche Bank says Johnson has a history of M&A and his fresh perspective might benefit DNDN's near-term strategy, noting his success in selling Imclone to Eli Lilly and attempts to sell SVNT.