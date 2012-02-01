Sensata Technologies (ST +6%) rallies after beating reduced Q4 estimates earlier today. The...
Feb. 01, 2012 11:53 AM ETSensata Technologies Holding plc (ST)STBy: David Yelle, SA News Editor
Sensata Technologies (ST +6%) rallies after beating reduced Q4 estimates earlier today. The company had previously warned of a weak quarter due to flooding in Thailand, lower production levels and higher restructuring costs. The worst appears to be behind it, as the maker of sensor products for the automotive and aircraft industry also reafirms on the higher side of Q1 guidance as well.