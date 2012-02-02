Sykes Enterprises (SYKE -3.9%) is reduced to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird, which...

Feb. 02, 2012 12:29 PM ETSykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE)SYKEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Sykes Enterprises (SYKE -3.9%) is reduced to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird, which sees "limited near-term upside" as the stock now trades near its four-year average NTM P/E multiple. The firm believes management could be conservative with initial 2012 guidance, particularly given recently announced restructuring efforts.
