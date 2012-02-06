GM (NYSE:GM) is likely to report that 2011 net income jumped 70% to a record $8B when it...
Feb. 06, 2012 3:24 AM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)GMBy: Yigal Grayeff, SA News Editor2 Comments
GM (NYSE:GM) is likely to report that 2011 net income jumped 70% to a record $8B when it releases its results in ten days time, the WSJ reports, with the firm's performance boosted by strength in N. America and China. GM aims to increase its profit margin from 6% to 10% over the next few years and earn an annual profit of over $10B.