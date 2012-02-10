"Whoever opposes the bailout doesn't belong in government," says Greek PM Papademos, reading a...

Feb. 10, 2012 12:55 PM ETGREKBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor17 Comments
"Whoever opposes the bailout doesn't belong in government," says Greek PM Papademos, reading a statement ahead of an emergency cabinet meeting. He warns default will cause social and economic chaos. Proving his sense of humor, he says the austerity program assumes a primary budget surplus of 4.5% this year, and economic growth returning in 2013.
